Yonkers Teacher Wins Prestigious Award

16 hrs ago

A Yonkers Public School teacher was recently recognized for his work for educating students and others about the Holocaust and other violations of human rights by the New York State Board of Regents. Mitchell Polay, a sixth-grade teacher at Paideia School 15, was honored with the Louis E. Yavner Teacher Award which recognizes teachers who make outstanding contributions to teaching about the Holocaust and other human rights violations.

