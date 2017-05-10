Yonkers Teacher Wins Prestigious Award
A Yonkers Public School teacher was recently recognized for his work for educating students and others about the Holocaust and other violations of human rights by the New York State Board of Regents. Mitchell Polay, a sixth-grade teacher at Paideia School 15, was honored with the Louis E. Yavner Teacher Award which recognizes teachers who make outstanding contributions to teaching about the Holocaust and other human rights violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Lil Pete's Automotive Inc.
|11 hr
|Jason
|1
|Ap konsi actress ka doodh pena chahte ho (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|tobey
|14
|Ronnny jersey shore is a midget or little person
|May 8
|Jen
|1
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Anonymous
|222
|Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io...
|May 5
|333stenbrian
|1
|Geraldo's Selective Fairness (Nov '12)
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|6
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Apr 25
|Cheryl
|1,496
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC