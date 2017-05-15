Yonkers Ranks Among Nation's Most Div...

Yonkers Ranks Among Nation's Most Diverse City, Study Says

Yonkers and New Rochelle both ranked among America's most diverse cities according to a nationwide survey conducted by WalletHub . In the diversity series study , Yonkers was ranked fifth among midsized cities - municipalities with between 100,000 and 300,000 residents - and New Rochelle was ranked sixth among small cities - municipalities with fewer than 100,000 residents - for their diversity.

