Yonker's pair of $55,000 co-features
YONKERS, NY, Saturday, May 13, 2017 -- Favorites Melady's Monet and Somewhere in L A delivered the goods Saturday night, winning 'Melady'--from post position No. 5--took down the week's marquee trot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|10 hr
|real wash heights
|1,497
|Want a Quick and Easy Way to make Money Online?
|Sat
|CitygirlLex
|1
|Geraldo's Selective Fairness (Nov '12)
|May 12
|Black White Red Blue
|7
|Review: Lil Pete's Automotive Inc.
|May 11
|Jason
|1
|Ap konsi actress ka doodh pena chahte ho (Oct '14)
|May 11
|tobey
|14
|Ronnny jersey shore is a midget or little person
|May 8
|Jen
|1
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Anonymous
|222
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC