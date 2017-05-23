Yonkers Motorist Cited After Driving Into Stone Wall In Bronxville

Police in Bronxville were able to track down a motorist from Yonkers after he drove through an intersection and struck a stone wall, causing "extensive damage" to a local building, according to police. At approximately 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police were dispatched to Alden Place after multiple reports of a vehicle that had been driven straight through the intersection of Kraft and Midland Avenue, striking a stone wall and causing what was described by police as "extensive damage."

