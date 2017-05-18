Woman Dies After Being Trapped In Yonkers House Fire
A 54-year-old Yonkers woman, who was trapped in a home on William Street during a fire, died at a local hospital Thursday, according to the Yonkers Police Department. Firefighters responded to the fire around 11 a.m. at 7 William St., in the Nodine neighborhood, to find smoke coming from the basement area of the two-story home, fire department officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|23 hr
|zionist greed
|23
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bronx
|Wed
|Jolisa
|4
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|May 15
|real wash heights
|1,497
|Want a Quick and Easy Way to make Money Online?
|May 13
|CitygirlLex
|1
|Geraldo's Selective Fairness (Nov '12)
|May 12
|Black White Red Blue
|7
|Review: Lil Pete's Automotive Inc.
|May 11
|Jason
|1
|Ap konsi actress ka doodh pena chahte ho (Oct '14)
|May 11
|tobey
|14
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC