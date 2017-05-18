Woman Dies After Being Trapped In Yon...

Woman Dies After Being Trapped In Yonkers House Fire

A 54-year-old Yonkers woman, who was trapped in a home on William Street during a fire, died at a local hospital Thursday, according to the Yonkers Police Department. Firefighters responded to the fire around 11 a.m. at 7 William St., in the Nodine neighborhood, to find smoke coming from the basement area of the two-story home, fire department officials said.

