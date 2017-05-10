Westchester votes on county's best tasting water
Bragging rights are up for grabs today as the Westchester Department of Health is hosting its annual best tasting tap water contest today. This year's National Drinking Water Week blind taste test took place in front of the Michaelian Office Building on Martine Avenue.
Comments
Add your comments below
