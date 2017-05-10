Westchester votes on county's best ta...

Westchester votes on county's best tasting water

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News12.com

Bragging rights are up for grabs today as the Westchester Department of Health is hosting its annual best tasting tap water contest today. This year's National Drinking Water Week blind taste test took place in front of the Michaelian Office Building on Martine Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ronnny jersey shore is a midget or little person May 8 Jen 1
What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08) May 7 Anonymous 222
News Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io... May 5 333stenbrian 1
News Geraldo&#x27;s Selective Fairness (Nov '12) Apr 30 Caribou 6
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Apr 25 Cheryl 1,496
Where is Nemo?????????? (Nov '16) Apr 25 Anonymous Detective 2
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Apr 24 The real ost 197
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC