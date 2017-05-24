Uber, Lyft to get June 29 start date in NY
Uber, Lyft to get June 29 start date in NY The ride-hailing apps will be able to expand across New York before July 4, after all. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2rU83Rm Gov. Andrew Cuomo's spokesman says the governor will sign a bill that will fast-track Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing apps in New York.
