Trump Fires Yonkers Native, FBI Director James Comey
FBI Director James Comey, a native of Yonkers, has been fired as FBI director by President Donald Trump in a surprising announcement made late Tuesday afternoon. The firing, which the White House says came on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, comes just days after Comey testified to Congress regarding his handling of the email investigation of Chappaqua's Hillary Clinton.
