Trapped Residents Pulled From Yonkers House Fire
Two residents trapped in the basement when a fire broke out at a two-and-a-half story wood-frame house in Yonkers were pulled to safety late Sunday morning. The fire broke out at 27 Bruce Ave. at about 10:45 a.m. with a very heavy smoke condition in the building reported, Yonkers Fire Department Deputy Chief Thomas Fitzpatrick said.
