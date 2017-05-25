Suspect Nabbed In Westchester Robbery...

Suspect Nabbed In Westchester Robbery Spree

A 20-year-old man is facing charges in multiple Westchester County municipalities for his role in this week's armed robbery spree, police said on Thursday. On Wednesday, John Oquendo from the Bronx was charged with a felony count of first-degree robbery in Yonkers after allegedly being involved in an armed robbery at Break to the Border on McLean Avenue early on Monday morning, police said.

