Suspect Nabbed In Hit-Run Westchester Crash That Killed Tow-Truck Operator
Following a three-month investigation, state police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal hit-and-run accident on I-95 that took the life of Yonkers tow-truck operator Salvator Brescia in December. New York State Police announced the arrest Thursday of 51-year-old Queens resident Anthony Mangano, who was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident , a felony.
