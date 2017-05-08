'Sexually Violent' Offender Reports Move Within Yonkers
A registered "sexually violent offender" accused of having deviate sexual intercourse with children has reported an address change in Yonkers. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert on Tuesday to Westchester County residents regarding the residency of 63-year-old Luis Hernandez, who has moved to an apartment on Bell Place in Yonkers.
