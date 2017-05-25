'Sexually Violent' Offender Reports Move Within Mount Vernon
A registered "sexually violent" and "predicate sex" offender accused of sodomizing and raping a woman more than three decades ago has reported an address change in Westchester County. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert on Tuesday to Westchester residents regarding the residency of 63-year-old Walter Kearney, who has moved to an apartment on South 2nd Avenue in Yonkers.
