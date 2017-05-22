'Sexually Violent' Offender Reports Move In Yonkers
A registered "sexually violent" offender accused of raping and sodomizing an 11-year-old girl has reported an address change in Westchester County. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert on Wednesday to Westchester residents regarding the residency of 31-year-old Christopher Green, who has moved to an apartment on Lafayette Place in Yonkers.
