Sex Offender Reports Move From Yonkers To New Rochelle

A registered sex offender accused of having sexual contact with a teenager by "immediately and physically overpowering" her has reported a change of address in Westchester County. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert on Friday to Westchester residents regarding the residency of 56-year-old Lance Wilson, who has moved from an apartment in Yonkers to a place on Fifth Avenue in New Rochelle.

