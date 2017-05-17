Sex Offender Accused Of Abusing Two B...

Sex Offender Accused Of Abusing Two Boys Reports Move In Yonkers

A registered sex offender accused of sexually abusing a pair of boys under the age of 10 has reported an address change in Westchester County. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert on Tuesday to Westchester residents regarding the residency of 27-year-old David Dionisio, who has moved to an apartment on Cherokee Road in Yonkers.

