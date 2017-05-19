Seven victims name priests who sexual...

Seven victims name priests who sexually abused them as children in New York

Seven men who were abused as children by priests of the Archdiocese of New York revealed on Thursday some of the details of the settlements they had received through the archdiocese's new sexual abuse survivor compensation fund. Since October, more than 100 victims have settled their sex abuse cases with the archdiocese by taking their claims to the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program.

