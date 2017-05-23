Seen Him? Reward Offered For German S...

Seen Him? Reward Offered For German Shepherd/Pit Bull Mix Lost In Yonkers

After being spotted recently, volunteers in Yonkers are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to reunite a lost dog with his concerned family. Charlie weighs more than 60 pounds and sports an orange and tan full fur coat.

