Seen Him? Missing Dog May Be Making Its Way Toward Mount Vernon

Volunteers in Yonkers are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to reunite a lost dog with his concerned family. On Monday, the Lost PETS of Westchester County Facebook group posted a reward for Charlie, a 13-year-old German Shepherd and Pit Bull mix, who has been missing for more than a week.

