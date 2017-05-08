Seen Him? Missing Dog May Be Making Its Way Toward Mount Vernon
Volunteers in Yonkers are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to reunite a lost dog with his concerned family. On Monday, the Lost PETS of Westchester County Facebook group posted a reward for Charlie, a 13-year-old German Shepherd and Pit Bull mix, who has been missing for more than a week.
