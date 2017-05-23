Seen Him? Family Seeks Chippy, Pomera...

Seen Him? Family Seeks Chippy, Pomeranian Lost In Yonkers

Concerned citizens are seeking the public's assistance as they search for Chippy, an 11-year-old Pomeranian that's been missing for several weeks. Chippy has been reported missing since May 3, when he was seen at the crossing of Loomis and Midland Avenues.

