Scarsdale Doctor Admits Taking $400,0...

Scarsdale Doctor Admits Taking $400,000 In Test-Referral Bribes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: The Rye Daily Voice

A Scarsdale internist who practiced in Yonkers admitted taking $400,000 in payoffs for lab test referrals as part of what federal authorities said is the nation's largest-ever bribery case of its kind. Ricky J. Sayegh, 44, pleaded guilty to violating the Federal Trade Act before a U.S. District Court judge in Newark on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rye Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: New York Wedding Photographer 9 hr Janet Petersen 1
Coop City (Jun '06) Sat ask me good bud... 160
Make Money From Your Phone May 19 LilShine2001 1
Gale Strassberg Century 21 agent, deals crack r... May 19 Mitch high 1
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) May 18 zionist greed 23
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bronx May 17 Jolisa 4
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) May 15 real wash heights 1,497
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,946 • Total comments across all topics: 281,192,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC