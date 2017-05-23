Rain, Storms Will Hit Yonkers Ahead O...

Rain, Storms Will Hit Yonkers Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

Heavy rain will arrive in the area just as Hudson Valley residents are getting set for the start of the Memorial Day weekend. After a bit of rain Wednesday early in morning Wednesday, the rest of the day will be partly sunny with a high in the upper-60s.

