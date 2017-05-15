Preet Bharara Says Westchester Native Comey Had Courage To Say No To Trump
In an opinion piece for the Washington Post , Press Bharara, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York turned scholar in residence at New York University Law School, praised recently ousted DBI Director and Hudson Valley native James Comey and laid out plans for President Donald Trump's administration to "restore faith in the rule of law." "In the tumult of this time, the question whose answer we should perhaps fear the most is the one evoked by that showdown: Are there still public servants who are prepared to say no to the president?," he wrote.
