Police: Man Caught After Driving Wrong Way On Three Westchester Parkways

A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges after being arrested for driving the wrong-way on several Westchester County parkways. At approximately 2:20 a.m. on Thursday morning, county police received multiple 911 emergency calls from motorists reporting that a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the Hutchinson River Parkway near Weaver Street in New Rochelle, Westchester County Police spokesman Kieran O'Leary said.

