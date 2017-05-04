Police lace up running shoes for Torch Run
Police officers across Westchester County are lacing up their running shoes as they get ready to pound the pavement for this year's Torch Run. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics kicks off today from the Yonkers Police Third Precinct.
