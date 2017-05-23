Police In Westchester Use Technology To 'Ping' Stolen Phone, Track Robbers
Police in Westchester County were able to "ping" a stolen cellphone to track down a group of reported robbers over the weekend. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning, members of the Mount Vernon Police Department were dispatched to South 10th Avenue when they received reports of a stolen cell phone that was being used in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rye Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can a man love two women at the same time? (Mar '10)
|17 hr
|Honest Woman
|230
|Review: New York Wedding Photographer
|Sun
|Janet Petersen
|1
|Coop City (Jun '06)
|May 20
|ask me good bud...
|160
|Make Money From Your Phone
|May 19
|LilShine2001
|1
|Gale Strassberg Century 21 agent, deals crack r...
|May 19
|Mitch high
|1
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|May 18
|zionist greed
|23
|Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|Moose
|7
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC