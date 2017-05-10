Parents say 3rd-grader is harassing c...

Parents say 3rd-grader is harassing children at Yonkers school

Parents of two third-grade students in Yonkers say another third-grader is sexually harassing their children and the school is doing nothing about it. The parents of Celine Chevere and Melanie Castro say a boy in their third-grade class continues to sexually harass and bully them at School 16 on North Broadway.

