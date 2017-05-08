Ocean Grille Opening Wednesday In Rye
Ocean Grille is opening Wednesday at the park, replacing Southside Johnnie's, which closed in December after 17 years. The restaurant is run by Al and Joe Ciuffetelli of Homestyle Catering.
