NY man sentenced in fatal shooting of Iona College student

A Westchester County man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the fatal shooting of an Iona College student in a park. Stivenson Desir, of New Rochelle, was sentenced on Wednesday after being convicted of the murder of 19-year-old Brandon Lawrence.

