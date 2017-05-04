NY man sentenced in fatal shooting of Iona College student
A Westchester County man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the fatal shooting of an Iona College student in a park. Stivenson Desir, of New Rochelle, was sentenced on Wednesday after being convicted of the murder of 19-year-old Brandon Lawrence.
