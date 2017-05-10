Nor'easter Will Bring Soaking Rain, G...

Nor'easter Will Bring Soaking Rain, Gusty Winds To Yonkers

Heavy rain, gusty winds and possible flooding will usher in Mother's Day weekend as a Nor'easter will hit the Hudson Valley that could cause sporadic power outages. The soaking rain will arrive late Saturday morning, with one and a half to 2 inches likely on a day in which the high temperature will be around 55. Locally higher amounts of rainfall are possible.

