Nor'easter Will Bring Soaking Rain, Gusty Winds To Yonkers
Heavy rain, gusty winds and possible flooding will usher in Mother's Day weekend as a Nor'easter will hit the Hudson Valley that could cause sporadic power outages. The soaking rain will arrive late Saturday morning, with one and a half to 2 inches likely on a day in which the high temperature will be around 55. Locally higher amounts of rainfall are possible.
