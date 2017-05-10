No Democratic Nominee Yet In County E...

No Democratic Nominee Yet In County Exec Race

14 hrs ago

Will it be George Latimer or Ken Jenkins carrying the baton for the Democrats in the race for County Executive? No one knows yet. The Democrats ended their convention early Thursday morning at the Westchester County Center without counting the votes to determine their nominee.

