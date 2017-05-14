Nets guard has special bond with children of jailed parents
For many NBA players, speaking at charities is perfunctory. But for Sean Kilpatrick, talking to the Children of Promise was personal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|11 hr
|real wash heights
|1,497
|Want a Quick and Easy Way to make Money Online?
|Sat
|CitygirlLex
|1
|Geraldo's Selective Fairness (Nov '12)
|May 12
|Black White Red Blue
|7
|Review: Lil Pete's Automotive Inc.
|May 11
|Jason
|1
|Ap konsi actress ka doodh pena chahte ho (Oct '14)
|May 11
|tobey
|14
|Ronnny jersey shore is a midget or little person
|May 8
|Jen
|1
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Anonymous
|222
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC