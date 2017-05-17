N.Y. woman gets 2 years for bank embezzlement in Stamford
A Yonkers, N.Y. woman was sentenced to two year in prison after being convicted of stealing nearly $800,000 from the Stamford office of Abbey National Treasury Services where she worked. Rosemarie Collazo , 52, created a scheme under which she created duplicate invoices for managers to approve, then deposited them in her personal bank account, as described by the office of U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly .
