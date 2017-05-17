Must-See TV: Date Set For Westchester Native Comey Testimony On Trump

The world is waiting with baited breath after 9:30 a.m. next Wednesday has been set for former FBI Director and Hudson Valley native James Comey to testify before Congress about notes from one-on-one meetings with President Donald Trump. House oversight committee chairman Jason Chaffetz has also set a deadline for the same date, May 24, for acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe to disclose documents involving the recently ousted FBI Director and Trump.

