Muslim professor at Catholic school writes Holocaust book

On a recent Friday evening at the Riverdale-Yonkers Society for Ethical Culture, Rabbi Linda Shriner-Cahn and Manhattan College religion professor Mehnaz Afridi sat before worshipers at that evening's Shabbat service to discuss Afridi's new book, "Shoah Through Muslim Eyes." Afridi hopes the book will help create a bridge of conversation between the two faiths of Judaism and Islam as she interviews Holocaust survivors, uses Muslim-Arabs works, covers the reach of the Holocaust under the Vichy and Nazi governments, and discuss anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

