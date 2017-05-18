Motorist Extricated After Car Overturns In Yonkers, Landing In Woods
A motorist had to be extricated from a vehicle that overturned on the Saw Mill River Parkway late Saturday afternoon. The 4 p.m. crash initially led to stopped traffic on the northbound side at Executive Boulevard in Yonkers, with delays to Nepperhan Avenue.
