Mobsters plead guilty as part of mass...

Mobsters plead guilty as part of massive deal with the feds 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: New York Post

Mobsters nicknamed "Tugboat" and "Tony the Wig" pleaded guilty on Friday as part of a massive deal with the feds that will have dozens of accused Mafiosi copping pleas in the coming weeks. Anthony "Tony the Wig" Vazzano and John "Tugboat" Tognino, both Genovese family associates, pleaded guilty Friday to running illegal gambling operations , including the Yonkers Club in the Bronx, which held illegal poker tournaments, dice tournaments and took bets on horse races.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io... 14 hr 333stenbrian 1
News Geraldo&#x27;s Selective Fairness (Nov '12) Apr 30 Caribou 6
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Apr 25 Cheryl 1,496
Where is Nemo?????????? Apr 25 Anonymous Detective 2
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Apr 24 The real ost 197
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Apr 24 babylady 3,381
St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15) Apr 22 Tyra Givens 6
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,910 • Total comments across all topics: 280,806,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC