Mobsters plead guilty as part of massive deal with the feds 0:0
Mobsters nicknamed "Tugboat" and "Tony the Wig" pleaded guilty on Friday as part of a massive deal with the feds that will have dozens of accused Mafiosi copping pleas in the coming weeks. Anthony "Tony the Wig" Vazzano and John "Tugboat" Tognino, both Genovese family associates, pleaded guilty Friday to running illegal gambling operations , including the Yonkers Club in the Bronx, which held illegal poker tournaments, dice tournaments and took bets on horse races.
