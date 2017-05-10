Maryland limits automakers' sales-effectiveness mandates
A Maryland bill fortifying dealers against uniform sales standards was signed into law last week, setting rules on how automakers can measure retailer performance in the state. House Bill 1120 champions so-called fairness requirements when calculating a dealership's performance metrics -- sometimes known as retail sales-effectiveness ratings -- by requiring automakers to take into account the influences of demographic and geographic factors.
