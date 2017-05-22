Man Fatally Stabs Wife, Then Attempts To Kill Himself, Yonkers Police Say
Police in Yonkers are investigating a potential attempted suicide and murder that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old city resident following a domestic incident over the weekend. Shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers from the Yonkers Police Department were dispatched to a Van Cortlandt Park Avenue apartment, where there was a reported attempted suicide with multiple victims potentially at the scene.
