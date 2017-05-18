Lost In Yonkers: Family Hopes To Find...

Lost In Yonkers: Family Hopes To Find Spartacus The Dog

Volunteers in Yonkers are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to reunite a lost dog with his concerned family. On Thursday, the Lost PETS of Westchester County Facebook group posted an alert for Spartacus, a Maltese and Shitzu mix who has been reported missing in the south side of Yonkers.

