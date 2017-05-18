Level 3 Sex Offender Reports Move In Yonkers

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert on Tuesday to Westchester residents regarding the residency of 41-year-old Keyan Price, who has moved to an apartment on Moultrie Avenue in Yonkers. The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Price a Level 3 threat, which means he is a "high-risk repeat offender and possible threat to public safety."

