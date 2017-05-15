Law limits sales-effectiveness mandates
A Maryland bill setting rules on how automakers measure dealer performance in the state was signed into law last week. House Bill 1120 champions so-called fairness requirements when calculating a dealership's performance metrics - sometimes known as retail sales-effectiveness ratings - by requiring automakers to take into account the influences of demographic and geographic factors.
