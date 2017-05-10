Kin shocked by video of Bronx dad's beating, suspect's suicide
The daughter of an elderly Bronx man critically injured by a brutal stranger's random sucker-punch said she's tormented by the video of the horrific attack - and stunned that the suspect apparently killed himself. Valentin Santos Hernandez, 83, remains comatose at Lincoln Medical Center after the Monday morning assault in Foxhurst, which police say was committed by an emotionally disturbed man who stabbed himself in the neck hours later.
