Historic Yonkers Church May Be Razed For Apartment Tower

One of Yonkers oldest churches may soon be home to a 156-unit apartment tower and parking garage if approved by the Yonkers Planning Board when it's presented during Wednesday's meeting. The church, the former Christian Life Fellowship Church at 40-48 Hudson St., which dates back to 1874, was sold last year to Hudson Holdings NY LLC of Kew Gardens, New York for $4.7 million, according to lohud.com.

