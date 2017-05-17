Here Comes The Heat: Yonkers Under Ai...

Here Comes The Heat: Yonkers Under Air Quality Alert Wednesday

A surge in temperatures will see near 90-degree heat in the area Wednesday and Thursday, and with, elevated pollution levels. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the southern portion of the Hudson Valley -- Westchester and Rockland counties -- from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

