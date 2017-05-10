Greenburgh-North Castle schools could cut 42 teachers' assistants
The Greenburgh North-Castle Union Free School District could soon be without teachers' assistants unless the district receives state aid. The state Education Department has tasked the school district with finding $2.1 million in savings, which could lead to cuts of about 42 teachers' assistants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronnny jersey shore is a midget or little person
|Mon
|Jen
|1
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|222
|Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io...
|May 5
|333stenbrian
|1
|Geraldo's Selective Fairness (Nov '12)
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|6
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Apr 25
|Cheryl
|1,496
|Where is Nemo?????????? (Nov '16)
|Apr 25
|Anonymous Detective
|2
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|Apr 24
|The real ost
|197
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC