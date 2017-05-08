GOP health bill leaves questions about pre-existing conditions
Residents across Westchester and Hudson Valley are wondering what the passage of the Republican health care bill in the House may mean for them if the bill becomes a law - especially those with pre-existing conditions. The bill's passage was a victory for President Donald Trump toward his promise to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronnny jersey shore is a midget or little person
|16 hr
|Jen
|1
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Speedychamp
|222
|Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io...
|May 5
|333stenbrian
|1
|Geraldo's Selective Fairness (Nov '12)
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|6
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Apr 25
|Cheryl
|1,496
|Where is Nemo?????????? (Nov '16)
|Apr 25
|Anonymous Detective
|2
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|Apr 24
|The real ost
|197
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC