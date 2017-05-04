From Pew To ICU, Rockland Priests Share Remarkable Bond
Having a close friend require a quadruple bypass surgery isn't an everyday occurrence. But for Father Michael Keane, watching a friend and fellow priest go through the procedure just weeks before unexpectedly needing the exact same treatment himself, it all seemed more than just a coincidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mamaroneck Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io...
|Fri
|333stenbrian
|1
|Geraldo's Selective Fairness (Nov '12)
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|6
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Apr 25
|Cheryl
|1,496
|Where is Nemo??????????
|Apr 25
|Anonymous Detective
|2
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|Apr 24
|The real ost
|197
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Apr 22
|Tyra Givens
|6
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC