Federal Government Renews Mount Sinai Contracts for World Trade...

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health have renewed two contracts funding the World Trade Center Health Program Clinical Center of Excellence and the WTC General Responder Data Center at the Icahn School of Medicine's Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health. Under these five-year renewals, the Mount Sinai WTC Health Program CCE will continue to provide medical monitoring and treatment for workers and volunteers who participated in the clean-up and recovery efforts following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

