Dozens Of Tickets Issued In Latest Sprain Brook Parkway Speed Detail
New York State Police troopers issued dozens of tickets on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Yonkers on Thursday morning during the latest traffic detail to limit speeding motorists in the area. Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, state police conducted a speed enforcement detail in Yonkers, which resulted in the issuance of 50 total tickets.
