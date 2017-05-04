Dozens Of Tickets Issued In Latest Sp...

Dozens Of Tickets Issued In Latest Sprain Brook Parkway Speed Detail

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: The Mamaroneck Daily Voice

New York State Police troopers issued dozens of tickets on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Yonkers on Thursday morning during the latest traffic detail to limit speeding motorists in the area. Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, state police conducted a speed enforcement detail in Yonkers, which resulted in the issuance of 50 total tickets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mamaroneck Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ronnny jersey shore is a midget or little person 4 hr Jen 1
What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08) 13 hr Speedychamp 222
News Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io... May 5 333stenbrian 1
News Geraldo&#x27;s Selective Fairness (Nov '12) Apr 30 Caribou 6
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Apr 25 Cheryl 1,496
Where is Nemo?????????? (Nov '16) Apr 25 Anonymous Detective 2
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Apr 24 The real ost 197
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC